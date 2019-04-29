SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Amid a rising tide of discontent over the state of San Francisco’s public transportation system, transit director Ed Reiskin announced Monday he will be stepping down from his position in August.

In a letter to his staff, Reiskin said he would be leaving when his contract runs out in August.

“The employment agreement I have with the SFMTA Board of Directors ends in August and it’s become clear that this is the right time for a change,” he wrote.

“I will continue to give my heart and soul to this job up to my last day,” he added.

Criticism of the city’s transit system escalated last week when an overhead wire splice — the connection point for transmitting electricity to power the Muni Metro lines — was torn down by a train traveling outbound from Powell to Civic Center station. The broken wire became tangled in the top of the second car of a two-car Breda train, damaged components on the top of the train and shattered windows.

The overhead infrastructure damage was more extensive than expected and subway service in downtown San Francisco was disrupted for much of the day.

Supervisor Aaron Peskin told KPIX5 Saturday he has spoken to several other supervisors about changing SFMTA in such a way that it is more responsive to the public.

“Things happen when you have a complex system, things do break down,” Peskin said. “But it seems that the cascading number of events and the way they’ve handled it with the media and with public officials, has left a lot lacking.”

It wasn’t just the long delays on Friday that prompted the discussion.

There was the news about the doors on the new trains. When a lady got her hand caught in one, it dragged her down below the platform. Incredibly, she survived.

Then there is the shear pin situation. The pins are supposed to connect two train cars together, but at least two of the pins have broken off. That prompted officials to stop doubling up new train cars altogether.

On top of all that, a whistleblower told KPIX that he was pressured to pass people who are unqualified to operate on the railways. He says it’s putting public safety at risk.

In a blog post, SFMTA blamed “decades of underinvestment” for chronic infrastructure failures.

Moving SF blog update: What Happened to My Friday Commute?https://t.co/MR1IQacpiA — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) April 26, 2019

In a Tweet on Friday, Mayor London Breed said, “Yes, we need to invest in Muni and our system. Yes, we need to expand and improve our fleet. But what happened today and this week is unacceptable.”

To all our residents & commuters, you deserve better. Yes, we need to invest in Muni & our system. Yes, we need to expand & improve our fleet. But what happened today & this week is unacceptable. The focus of MTA right now is on fixing the immediate problem & getting people home. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) April 27, 2019

“This is not a funding problem,” Peskin countered. “It’s, frankly, a leadership problem.