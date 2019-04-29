DALY CITY (KPIX 5) – A man is in custody on suspicion of arson after a fire at an Uber office building in Daly City.
The fire at the office at 950 John Daly Boulevard happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday evening. A witness who lives across the street from the office says they saw a man lighting the fire.
“I did see an individual put something down and run away. A few seconds later, the flames went up in the air and it got bigger and bigger. By the time they got here it just died out on its own basically,” the witness said.
The building reportedly serves as a driver’s service center for the ridesharing company. A window at the front of the building was damaged in the fire, but the building itself did not catch fire.
26-year-old Casey Long was arrested on suspicion of arson, but police say the company did not appear to be specifically targeted.