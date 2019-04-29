Comments
BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A fraternity at UC Berkeley has ceased operations Monday after a young woman reported being sexually assaulted at the fraternity house.
Sigma Phi Epsilon’s California Alpha chapter is located on Channing Way.
Police say the victim reported two men sexually assaulted her there at around midnight Saturday.
The fraternity’s national organization said, We consistently seek to enhance prevention measures and commend these members for the care and concern they showed this survivor.
Few details have been released about the assault. UC Berkeley police confirmed that an investigation is underway. It remains unclear whether the two suspects are UC Berkeley students.