



MONTEREY (CBS SF) – Dramatic footage shows a group of killer whales methodically ram, isolate and kill a gray whale calf passing through Monterey Bay with its mother, on Saturday.

The graphic attack was captured in its entirety on video by Monterey Bay Whale Watch, a company that organizes whale-watching trips led by marine experts to groups.

The company posted the video on Facebook with a warning, and says this is the first time an attack was caught on video from start to finish.

It took about 4 hours for 5 Orcas to batter and kill the calf, as its mother tried to defend it.

The pair were traveling to Alaska during spring migration.

Marine biologist, Nancy Black owns the whale-watching company. She says killer whales frequent the area, making it one of the most perilous parts of the journey.

“This area is one of the most dangerous parts of their long migration from Mexico to Alaska as killer whales frequent Monterey Bay during the gray whales’ spring migration and patrol the canyon edges looking for them,” she told the San Jose Mercury News.