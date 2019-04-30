BODEGA BAY (CBS SF) — Authorities said a motorcyclist who rode his vehicle 100 feet over an embankment on Highway 1 near Bodega Bay Tuesday afternoon had to be airlifted to a Santa Rosa hospital with major injuries.
The CHP Golden Gate Division posted information about the incident on its Air Operations Facebook page Tuesday at around 4:40 p.m. CHP said the CHP chopper unit H-32 responded along with Sonoma County CHP helicopter Henry 1, officers from Santa Rosa and the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District to a report of a motorcycle that had gone over an embankment on Highway 1.
The 81-year-old male rider and his motorcycle were located by Bodega firefighters. The rider had sustained major injuries in his crash and fall, according to CHP.
H-32 landed in a driveway near the collision and transported the injured rider to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital where he is being treated.
Authorities did not have any additional information about the injured rider.