OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 41-year-old transient woman has been charged with attempted homicide after she allegedly attacked an Oakland police officer with a knife as he was walking to his car near police headquarters.
Margret Goodlife was being held without bail on attempted homicide on a police officer and misdemeanor vandalism charges. A probation violation was also added to the counts.
The stabbing happened about 5:37 p.m. on April 25th in a parking lot in the the 600 block of Jefferson Street. The officer, whose name has not been released, was walking to his car after ending a shift.
He was stabbed in his neck and other parts of his body. Police officers immediately responded and took Goodlife into custody. The knife was also recovered.
The injured officer was rushed to Highland Hospital, where he underwent surgery and was later release.
Investigators said Goodlife has lived at different homeless camps in the past, including one near the Rene C. Davidson Court House on Fallon Street.