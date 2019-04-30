PINOLE (CBS SF) — Pinole Police Chief Neil Gang has announced plans to provide the Cordico Wellness App, which provides mental health resources via smartphone and can be used to find a therapist, to his officers.
The app is specifically tailored to first responders who may be suffering from PTSD or in need of counseling. Specific resources include access to a chaplain or peer support, self-care checklists, wellness self-evaluation tools and suicide prevention tips.
According to Cordico’s website, the app offers helpful information about psychological first aid, stress management, relationship health and financial fitness. There’s also a “teletherapy portal” available as an option.
For more information about the app, go to https://www.cordico.com/officer-wellness-app/.
“First responders face enormous stressors, pressures, and demands over the course of their careers,” department officials said in a statement issued Tuesday. “Our community relies on them to repeatedly respond to traumatic events that impact their mental health.”
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.