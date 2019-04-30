SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) – A San Pablo man with a suspended license was arrested after allegedly assaulting one San Rafael police officer and running over the foot of another on Monday afternoon during a DUI traffic stop, according to police.
Police said the suspect, 52-year-old Gerald Anthony Sadler, was reported by at least one witness to be driving under the influence in the San Rafael Yacht Harbor parking lot at 557 E. San Francisco Blvd. at about 3 p.m.
The officers on the scene asked Sadler to perform field sobriety tests, which police said he failed. As the officers attempted to arrest him, he struck one of them, managed to get back in his vehicle and placed it in drive, when it then struck the foot of the other officer and dragged them for a short distance.
Sadler would soon crash into another parked car, and fled on foot before being captured after a short chase, police said. He was booked into Marin County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, hit-and-run, resisting arrests, violating his probation and driving without an ignition interlock.
Both officers were transported to a hospital where they were treated and later released.
