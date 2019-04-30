Comments
SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Central Park Library in Santa Clara has been evacuated while police respond to a suspicious object on Tuesday afternoon.
An employee at the library at 2635 Homestead Road located the suspicious device and police partially evacuated the library out of an abundance of caution, according to police Sgt. Todd Cummins.
Santa Clara Police posted about the incident at 1:39 p.m. on the department’s official Twitter account.
No injuries have been reported and the Santa Clara County sheriff’s bomb squad is on scene to determine if the object poses a threat.
Police said the nearby schools, community center and swim center are not impacted. People are asked to avoid the area.