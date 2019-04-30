SAN JOSE (KPIX) – There was a line out the door for the spring Job Fair at San Jose City

College, on Tuesday.

Inside the gym, were more than 50 companies and agencies looking to hire, including police and the military, but there was no U.S. border control.

U.S Border Patrol had been invited, and then disinvited to come.

“We would prefer that Border Patrol not be on campus for the event,” said Ryan Brown, spokesman for the San Jose Evergreen Community College District.

The job fair was organized by the Work2Future Foundation which had invited the Border Patrol along with all the other participants.

But a community group called ‘Dump Trump’ complained, launching a Facebook page to raise concerns.

“And the administration shared those concerns. We want to make sure than whenever anyone sets foot on campus at San Jose City College, that they feel safe and comfortable,” said Brown. “We know having Border Patrol on campus can cause distress for members of our campus community.”

City College has a very diverse community including Dreamers and students from many different kinds of immigrant backgrounds.

“I think the disinviting was the correct thing to do. Because people do feel intimidated,” said Caprice Castorena, who was participating in the job fair.

“It could have made some people feel uncomfortable, so I agree with what they did today,” said Jazmin Chavez, an SJCC Student.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection sent KPIX a statement saying it respects the decision of San Jose City College, saying “Our main objective was to inform job-seekers about the rewarding career opportunities CBP has to offer, not to conduct any law enforcement activities.”

Others said City College made a mistake, and could be depriving students of an opportunity.

“They’re an employer and they should be allowed just like anyone else to offer their jobs to anyone. Those are great jobs, they come with great benefits, regardless of what side of the political aisle you’re on,” said Jeffrey Betri, who attended as a job seeker.

Chiyoko Douglas, also a job seeker, disagreed with the college.

“If you’re against it, you don’t have to apply for it. But if it’s something you want to do then hey, a job is a job when you’re jobless,” she said.

In recent years, other universities have asked U.S. Border Patrol not to attend their job fairs, including New York University and Rutgers.