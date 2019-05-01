WATCH LIVEAttorney General William Barr Senate Hearing Appearance
By Jackie Ward
Filed Under:Bay Area May Day Protests, Construction, Development, Housing, May Day, May Day Protests, Oakland, Oakland news, Protest, Wages

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – May Day protests are underway in the Bay Area as workers rally for higher wages.

Hundreds of construction workers were rallying in Oakland. They want developers to pay the wages they believe they deserve.

Protest organizers say that with so much construction happening in Oakland, the workers are being paid substandard wages, which is pushing them out of their homes.

They want developers to hire people who already live in Oakland and Alameda County, and for the Oakland City Council to sign a city-wide project labor agreement.

