



BOSTON (CBS SF/AP) — A Hillsborough couple formally pleaded guilty Wednesday and face years in federal prison after paying $600,000 to help their kids cheat their way into a seat at top universities.

Bruce and Davina Isackson, of Hillsborough, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Bruce Isackson also pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to defraud the IRS. U.S. District Court Chief Judge Patti B. Saris scheduled sentencing for July 31, 2019.

The charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud provides for a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater.

The charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering provides for a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $500,000 or twice the value of the property involved in the money laundering.

The charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States provides for a maximum sentence of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Isacksons were accused of paying an admissions consultant to get their two daughters into the University of California, Los Angeles and the University of Southern California for sports they didn’t play in the so-called Varsity Blues scandal. Authorities said they also paid to boost one of the girl’s entrance exam scores.

The plea deal was reached in early April and they became the first parents to formally enter a plea in a Boston courtroom on Wednesday.

Other Bay Area parents who will reportedly plead guilty over the coming weeks are Agustin Huneeus Jr., 53, of San Francisco, for paying $300,000 to participate in both exam cheating and the athletic recruitment scheme for his daughter; Marjorie Klapper, 50, of Menlo Park, for paying $15,000 for exam cheating for her son; and Peter Sartorio, 53, of Menlo Park, for paying $15,000 for exam cheating for his daughter.

According to the affidavit (.pdf), the couple also inquired about the scheme on behalf of their third child.

The Isacksons pleaded guilty to charges related to paying the alleged ringleader in the scheme, William “Rick” Singer and his associates $600,000, including $250,000 in Facebook stock, to have their daughters’ admitted to the schools.

The Isacksons said in an emailed statement that they are “profoundly sorry” and take full responsibility for their “bad judgment.” They say they have worked with investigators and will continue to do so.

Also pleading guilty on Monday was actress Felicity Huffman, who is accused of paying $15,000 to a foundation in an effort to boost her eldest daughter’s ACT score.