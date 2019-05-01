FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A former California Highway Patrol sergeant was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for aggravated possession of child pornography, according to the Solano County District Attorney’s Office.
Eric Lund downloaded thousands of child pornography files and shared images with more than 10,000 other computer users between June and October 2014, prosecutors said.
Lund was a sergeant at the California Highway Patrol office in Solano County at the time, and the downloads and sharing occurred during his graveyard shifts, according to prosecutors.
Vacaville police located electronic devices in Lund’s car and his desk and found child pornography in his locker at the CHP office, prosecutors said.
Vacaville police said in 2014 that Lund, 49, who lived in Chico at the time, downloaded child pornography on a laptop while on- and off-duty near WiFi locations in Suisun City, Fairfield and Vacaville.
Lund worked in the Fairfield CHP office in 2013 and 2014. He was with the CHP 26 years at the time and worked in Chico before Fairfield. The five-year state prison sentence is the maximum for the aggravated possession of child pornography charge, according to prosecutors.
