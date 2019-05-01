SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants top pitching prospect Logan Webb has been suspended 80 games for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, a test result that has left the promising minor leaguer bewildered.

Webb is considered one of the Giants’ top prospects. He has a 2.00 ERA in his first five starts at Double-A Richmond this year.

In a statement, Webb said he will not fight the suspension, but cannot find the source for his positive test.

“For the past month and a half I have tried endlessly to find the answer to why the M4 metabolite was found in my urine sample,” Webb said in a statement released to the media. “I have done research, I have talked to people who know a lot more about it than I do, and I have sent in an endless amount of supplements and products for testing that I have used over the past couple years. Unfortunately, none of those things have helped me find that answer, and the time for me to find the reason that this has happened has run out.”

He said his love and respect of the game was too strong to allow him to take a performance-enhancing substance.

“I know in my heart that something someday will be put into the world to prove my innocence,” he said. “That being said, I do not disagree with MLB’s policy, and respect the drug testing system that has been put in place. I love this game and respect it too much to ever cheat it. I am heartbroken over this and I am not sure why this is happening to me, but in life some things happen for a reason and it is my job now to find that reason. ”

Meanwhile, the Giants said they also supported Major League Baeball’s decision.

“The San Francisco Giants are disappointed that Logan Webb has violated the terms of Major League Baseball’s Drug Prevention and Treatment Program resulting in his suspension,” the club said. “The Giants organization fully supports the MLB program and its efforts to eliminate performance-enhancing substances from our game.”

The commissioner’s office announced the punishment without pay Wednesday for the Double-A pitcher.

The 22-year-old Webb says he doesn’t know how Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone got into his urine sample. He says he is “heartbroken” over the situation and apologized to his family, friends and the Giants.

“I would like to apologize to my family, friends, teammates & the San Francisco Giants organization for the negative attention this has brought to them,’ he said. “Over the next couple of months and the rest of my career I will continue to work on regaining the trust and respect I’ve earned over the past few years with my teammates and the Giants organization. I will be back and better than ever.”