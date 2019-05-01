WATCH LIVEAttorney General William Barr Senate Hearing Appearance
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A man who fatally crashed his motorcycle Tuesday morning on the Bay Bridge following a pursuit with the California Highway Patrol has been identified by the San Francisco medical examiner’s office as Jose Vargas.

Around 7:30 a.m., a CHP officer initially tried to stop Vargas, 36, in the westbound lanes near the toll plaza for speeding and not having his license plate displayed, CHP Officer Bert Diaz said.

Vargas fled shortly thereafter but crashed his motorcycle into a box truck just east of Fremont Street on the San Francisco side of the bridge, according to Diaz.

Vargas, a San Francisco resident, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

No one else was injured during the pursuit or crash, Diaz said.

