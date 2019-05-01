SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Bishop Patrick J. McGrath announced Wednesday that he’s retiring as the bishop of the Diocese of San Jose after serving for 20 years. He was the second bishop of San Jose, assuming the role in November of 1999.
Each bishop of the Catholic Church must submit a retirement request to the Vatican before their 75th birthday, and McGrath will turn 74 in June, the Diocese of San Jose said in a statement.
McGrath was ordained a priest in 1970 for the Archdiocese of San Francisco. He became San Jose’s bishop after the retirement of Pierre DuMaine, the Diocese’s founding bishop.
“The years have flown by,” said Bishop McGrath in a statement. “I thank everyone for their encouragement and their support, for instilling in me the joy of serving the Lord and His people, and for imparting to me the spirit of gratitude that should always distinguish our lives.”
McGrath was criticized late last August for his plans to move into a $2.3 million home in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood after retirement. He later reconsidered.
RELATED: San Jose Bishop Says He Won’t Live In $2.3M Home Bought By Diocese
The Church sold the home and donated the profits to a Catholic housing charity operated in Santa Clara County.