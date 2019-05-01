SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Santa Rosa residents will have two opportunities to provide feedback on plans for development in the downtown area, starting with a meeting Wednesday evening.
The city’s Department of Community Development is holding a workshop from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday on an update of the Downtown Station Area Specific Plan at the central library branch at 211 E St. Another workshop is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Chop’s Teen Club at 509 Adams St.
The plan is a blueprint for development and preservation in a 650-acre area in the center of Santa Rosa. It includes Courthouse Square, Railroad Square and the surrounding residential neighborhoods.
The plan adopted in 2007 envisioned a mix of housing, jobs, retail and entertainment in a vibrant, walkable downtown. However, since 2007, only 100 of the 3,400 planned housing units have been built and other goals remain unmet, Santa Rosa officials said.
The lost housing in the wildfires in October 2017 contributed to the housing crisis, and the downtown plan will be vital to accommodate density and provide new housing options, according to the city.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.