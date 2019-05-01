SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting in the Mission District Wednesday afternoon that killed a male victim, according to authorities.
Police said that at 4:12 p.m., officers responded to a shot spotter notification near the intersection of 22nd Street and Bartlett Street in the Mission.
Officers arriving at the scene found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, but was pronounced dead at around 7:30 p.m. despite life saving efforts from hospital staff.
Police said the incident has now turned into a homicide investigation.
Chopper 5 footage of the active investigation at the crime scene showed officers blocking off Bartlett street to traffic.
Police said there is no suspect in custody and have yet to offer any description of a suspect in connection with the shooting. The San Francisco Medical Examiner will also conduct an investigation and will identify the victim.