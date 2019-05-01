  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    10:00 PMSEAL Team
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crime, Critical, Investigation, Mission District, San Francisco, San Francisco News, Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting in the Mission District Wednesday afternoon that killed a male victim, according to authorities.

Police said that at 4:12 p.m., officers responded to a shot spotter notification near the intersection of 22nd Street and Bartlett Street in the Mission.

Officers arriving at the scene found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, but was pronounced dead at around 7:30 p.m. despite life saving efforts from hospital staff.

Police said the incident has now turned into a homicide investigation.

Chopper 5 footage of the active investigation at the crime scene showed officers blocking off Bartlett street to traffic.

Police said there is no suspect in custody and have yet to offer any description of a suspect in connection with the shooting. The San Francisco Medical Examiner will also conduct an investigation and will identify the victim.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s