WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Walnut Creek police on Wednesday asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who attacked a fellow bar patron two weeks ago.
The attack occurred at about 11:40 p.m. on April 17 at a bar in the city, where the suspect smashed a glass against the face of the other customer, causing injuries, according to police.
Authorities did not specify where the altercation happened or any additional details.
Police have released photos of the suspect and ask anyone with information about his identity to call Detective Gerstner at (925) 256-3578.
