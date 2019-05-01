SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco Public Utilities Commission crews responded Wednesday morning to a water main break on Dewey Circle near the city’s West Portal and Forest Hill neighborhoods, a spokeswoman said.
The break was reported in the area of the circle, which connects streets such as Claremont Boulevard, Kensington Way, Dewey Boulevard and Taraval Street.
Major traffic delays are expected in the area, and crews were still trying to locate and isolate the break as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. There is no estimate for when the break will be repaired, SFPUC spokeswoman Betsy Lauppe Rhodes said.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.