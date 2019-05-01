WATCH LIVEAttorney General William Barr Senate Hearing Appearance
San Francisco, San Francisco News, San Francisco Public Utilities, Water Main Break

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco Public Utilities Commission crews responded Wednesday morning to a water main break on Dewey Circle near the city’s West Portal and Forest Hill neighborhoods, a spokeswoman said.

The break was reported in the area of the circle, which connects streets such as Claremont Boulevard, Kensington Way, Dewey Boulevard and Taraval Street.

Major traffic delays are expected in the area, and crews were still trying to locate and isolate the break as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. There is no estimate for when the break will be repaired, SFPUC spokeswoman Betsy Lauppe Rhodes said.

