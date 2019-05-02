OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A wry smile etches across Golden State Warriors veteran forward Andre Iguodala’s face. He knows this is his time to shine. The NBA Playoffs are underway.

While the calendar may say Iguodala is in his mid-30s, his play in the 2019 post-season has been more like that of a spry 25-year-old. Just ask head coach Steve Kerr.

“Andre doesn’t look 35 to me,” Kerr told reporters. “He’s just an incredible athlete. What makes Andre special is when you combine that athleticism with that brain now you got a hell of a player.”

Over his time with Golden State, the Warriors are 19-8 in playoff games Iguodala has started. That’s a gaudy .704 percent. No wonder Kerr is thankful to have him on the roster.

“I say it all the time, I’m lucky to coach him.” Kerr said. “He ties up a lot of loose ends for us. He does so many things for us.”

In eight playoff games this season, Iguodala is averaging 11.3 points, four rebounds, four assists and more than one steal and one block a game. That does not include the numerous deflections his quick hands cause on defense and his synchronization with Draymond Green on the offensive end.

But the true genesis is how both Kerr and Iguodala make sure he’s at this best in the playoffs. Kerr often gives him nights off during the regular season and played him just an average of 27.6 minutes a game.

Against the Houston Rockets he’s averaging in the neighborhood of 33 minutes. He also is a major cog in what the Warriors call their ‘Death Lineup’ — playing Green at center with Iguodala, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. That grouping played together just a few times during the regular season, but create havoc — particularly on the defensive end — during the playoffs.

“This is the playoffs,” Kerr said. “We try to pace our guys all season, but you get to the playoffs, you do what you have to do…You got to play your best players.”

For his part, Iguodala is among the most health conscientious players in the NBA. It also helps to have good genes.

“Honestly, it’s just a personal opinion I got really good genes,” Iguodala said of his physical stamina. “I got really good genes, but protecting genes at the same time. Watching what you put in the body. Sleep. I drink a lot of water. I don’t drink anything but water that plays a big role as far as what I intake. I have philosophies about what the body needs. It’s helping me so that’s just my personal thing.”

He always says it helps to have a love for the game. Particularly, when you are going through the grind of an 82-game regular season.

“I’m just trying to have fun,” he said. “That’s the most important thing for me is to have as much fun as possible. Find joy in it. My joy comes from watching KD (Durant), watching Steph, watching Klay…The game has changed a little bit, it’s getting away from my strength, but I try to find ways to have fun. This team has been good for me to be on.”

He also credits the Warriors training staff.

“We have had a really good strength and conditioning team since I’ve been here,” he said. “As much as I am dedicated every single day, they are dedicated to continuing to learn different things and being open minded to new things…They have helped me extend my career.”