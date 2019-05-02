OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Newly released documents are providing more insight into the deadly shooting of Oscar Grant on a BART platform more than a decade ago.
On New Year’s Day in 2009 BART Police Officer Johanes Mehserle shot the 22-year-old in the back, later saying he thought he grabbed his taser.
According to the crime report, investigators didn’t buy his explanation. They say enhanced video showed Mehserle reaching for the gun several times, and looking at the weapon as he finally drew it.
The report also criticizes a second BART officer.
It says officer Anthony Pirone was aggressive throughout the encounter, including punching and kneeing grant as he was forced down onto the platform.
The records were released under California’s new police transparency law.
Mehserle served 2 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. Pirone was fired, but not charged criminally.