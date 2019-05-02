  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    View All Programs
Filed Under:BART, BART police, Johannes Mehserle, Oakland, Oakland news, Oscar Grant, Oscar Grant III


OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Newly released documents are providing more insight into the deadly shooting of Oscar Grant on a BART platform more than a decade ago.

On New Year’s Day in 2009 BART Police Officer Johanes Mehserle shot the 22-year-old in the back, later saying he thought he grabbed his taser.

According to the crime report, investigators didn’t buy his explanation. They say enhanced video showed Mehserle reaching for the gun several times, and looking at the weapon as he finally drew it.

The report also criticizes a second BART officer.

It says officer Anthony Pirone was aggressive throughout the encounter, including punching and kneeing grant as he was forced down onto the platform.

The records were released under California’s new police transparency law.

Mehserle served 2 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. Pirone was fired, but not charged criminally.

Read the full report from BART.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s