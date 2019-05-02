EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) – Police in Emeryville are warning the public about a scam involving a woman who allegedly assumes the identity of legitimate nannies in order to rob or defraud unsuspecting parents.

The woman, 60-year-old Darlene Mariana Monticalvo, is alleged to have reached out to a real nanny while pretending to be a mother in need of childcare services, according to Emeryville police Officer John Corcoran.

In the course of their interaction, the real nanny, an Emeryville woman, gave Monticalvo her full name, resume, website information and her driver’s license number — all of which are typically provided by childcare providers so prospective clients can conduct background checks and follow up with references.

“When it came time for the (in-person) interview, the would-be mom got cold feet and the victim never heard from her again,” Corcoran said.

Then, on April 26, the victim received a call from two families in San Francisco who had almost hired Monticalvo.

They told the victim that they became suspicious of Monticalvo because, among other things, she allegedly pretended to be one of her own references during a phone call with the families, at least one of whom recognized her voice from their previous interactions, Corcoran said.

The families also had nanny camera footage of Monticalvo pretending to be the victim, Corcoran said.

Police believe that she targets young, affluent parents, gains their trust and then uses her access to their homes to steal checks, computers and other items, Corcoran said.

Monticalvo is currently wanted by Oakland police for “several felonies” and has a history of running similar nanny scams, according to Corcoran.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Emeryville police at (510) 596-3700.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.