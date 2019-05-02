HAYWARD (KPIX) — A shooting in the Hayward area Thursday evening is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol, CHP officials said.
The car that was hit was a white Jeep. KPIX counted four bullet holes on the passenger side.
CHP officers say a fifth bullet blew out the Jeep’s back tire. Officers noticed the car driving with a flat tire on Highway 238 in Hayward around 6 p.m. and stopped it. The driver told officers someone had opened fire on them in rush-hour traffic on Interstate 880 near Hesperian.
“The passenger side of the vehicle was the side that all the shots were fired in. They started at the rear of the vehicle and they went through the front of the vehicle. Nobody was injured inside,” CHP officer Manuel Leal told KPIX.
Officers say the victim could not describe the shooter or the car.
A Sig-alert was issued but roads were later reopened, according to the CHP.
