BERKELEY (CBS SF) – There were two armed robberies on Berkeley city property near the University of California at Berkeley campus early Thursday morning, police said.

The robberies occurred in the wake of a string of four robberies, three of which involved armed suspects, on or near the campus in a four-hour period late on the night of April 24 and early on the morning of April 25.

Police said a group of four male UC Berkeley students between the ages of 18 and 19 were walking in front of the Delta Chi fraternity house at 2721 Channing Way shortly before 12:40 a.m. Thursday when a car pulled up next to them.

Police said three male suspects who were armed with handguns got out of the car, approached the four students and took their backpacks and cellphones.

The suspects fled in a red Dodge and were last seen driving west on Channing Way, according to police.

Witnesses described one suspect as a black man in his 20s with a medium or chubby build and his hair in dreads who was wearing a black beanie cap. The second suspect was described as a black man in his 20s with a thin build.

At about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, three male UC Berkeley students were walking in the 2900 block of Dwight Way when a car pulled up next to them, police said.

Two male suspects armed with handguns got out of the car, and surrounded the students, demanded their property and took their bags and cellphones, according to police.

The suspects then drove away and were last seen driving west on Dwight Way, police said.

Witnesses described one suspect as a black male who is about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a hefty build and short dreadlocks who was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and the other suspect as a black man in his 20s who is about 5 feet 11 inches tall with a skinny build who was wearing a black mask on his face.

Berkeley police spokesman Byron White said it’s too early to tell if the robberies early Thursday are connected with the ones last week.

