



— A North Carolina man was arrested after he allegedly rammed into a woman’s car after she cut in front of him in a McDonald’s drive-through, authorities said.

Brandon Michael Gonzalez Rubio was in line in the drive-through Saturday, but refused to move, police in Clayton said. Several cars started honking, but he wouldn’t budge.

A woman then got out of the line, police said, and pulled up beside Gonzalez Rubio and told him he was holding up the line. Witnesses told police Gonzalez Rubio responded with an expletive, CBS affiliate WNCN reported.

Just after that, police said the woman drove her vehicle into the line in front of Gonzalez Rubio. In response, he rammed her car, according to police. Witnesses said Gonzalez Rubio then got out and started yelling, kicking and hitting her car.

No one was injured in the confrontation.

When questioned by police, investigators said Gonzalez Rubio tried to blame the crash on the woman, claiming she tried to cut him off and collided with his car.

Gonzalez Rubio was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and injury to personal property.

“People need to just control themselves. If you wait five more minutes to get food, you’re not going to die,” Anthony DeFlorio, a regular visitor to McDonald’s said.