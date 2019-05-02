SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A suspected drunk driver who allegedly struck and killed a San Anselmo woman and her dog in a crosswalk has been charged with murder, according to prosecutors.

James Boswell, 30, was arraigned on charges of DUI causing injury, DUI with a blood-alcohol level more than 0.08 percent causing injury, gross vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence, and murder. He is scheduled to enter pleas to the charges May 15.

The charges come in the death of 72-year-old Carolyn Marie Allen, who was struck while walking with two dogs across a marked crosswalk in the 300 block of Butterfield Road near Caletta Avenue on Saturday night.

Chief Deputy Coroner Roger Fielding said Allen was unconscious and unresponsive when paramedics arrived and she was taken to Marin General Hospital, where she died shortly after arriving in the emergency room.

One of the dogs also died at the scene and the other dog was taken to the Marin Humane Society.

Boswell faces a mandatory prison sentence on the murder charge because he was convicted of DUI in Los Angeles in October 2014, according to the complaint. He was being held on $500,00 bail.

Neighbors who knew the victim built an unusual sidewalk memorial, featuring homemade signs telling drivers to slow down.

“We’re just all really, really sad,” said a tearful Gala Radtke, a neighbor who knew the victim. “She’s just a really good friend, you know, and her dogs were our dogs’ buddy. So I just…she was a really good person in this community.”

The victim was walking two dogs. One was hers–a terrier named Riley. The other, a poodle named Danny, belonged to her long-time partner, who is a Vietnam war veteran in his 70’s.

Neighbors watched as the victim’s partner emerged from his home to the horrific scene immediately after the crash.

“He came out and saw his whole family basically dead on the street…And they took him away as well,” said Stanley Radtke.

Neighbors say they are more determined than ever to get drivers to follow the posted 25 mile per hour speed limit signs.

“I just wanted people to slow down and…be mindful when they drive,” said Charlotte Phillips.

Garril Page, a friend of the victim, told KPIX that the victim’s partner and his dog are recovering.

“[She] was a true friend, sound of judgement and generous in spirit,” Page said in a statement. “She was well read, a wonderful conversationalist, firm in opinion, but willing to listen to other views. She was adept in bookkeeping, a successful and responsible business owner as well as a devoted and loving caregiver. Her death is a tremendous loss to this community. ”

