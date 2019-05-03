



HAYWARD (KPIX) — CHP on Friday announced several arrests in connection with a Thursday freeway shooting on Interstate 880 in Hayward, but the people arrested were not the suspects who opened fire on the vehicle.

A CHP spokesperson confirmed Friday afternoon that two of the people arrested were in the vehicle that was hit by gunfire. They were arrested because the car was stolen.

Thursday evening, a white Jeep was struck by four bullets on the passenger side of the vehicle as it traveled on I-880 between Hesperian and Interstate Highway 238.

CHP officers said a fifth bullet blew out the Jeep’s back tire. Officers noticed the car driving with a flat tire on Highway 238 in Hayward around 6 p.m. and stopped it.

The driver told officers someone had opened fire on them in rush-hour traffic on Interstate 880 near Hesperian. Authorities closed the freeway for a time to investigate the shooting.

On Friday, CHP said the driver and a passenger that were in the Jeep were arrested after it turned out the vehicle was stolen. A relative of the passenger who showed up the scene was also arrested.

Authorities said they are still looking for a shooter in the case and did not offer any details about a suspect description or what led up to the incident.