CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — A juvenile allegedly led police on a wild car chase early Friday involving two carjackings, a crash into a Castro Valley home’s garage and an eventual arrest.

The incident began shortly after midnight when authorities got a 911 call reporting a carjacking in San Leandro on Estudillo Ave. California Highway Patrol officers spotted the car a short time later and when the driver refused to pull over, a pursuit began.

A short time later, the driver lost control of the stolen vehicle in Castro Valley, slamming into a garage on Parsons Ave around 12:35 a.m. The force of the crash left the garage in shambles and shook up the two elderly residents who were watching TV inside.

The driver fled the scene as neighbors streamed out of their homes wondering what had happened.

Authorities said driver — identified only as a juvenile — then allegedly carjack a second vehicle. Another pursuit ensued involving Alameda County sheriff’s deputies. The driver crashed that car on Grove Way near 580 where he was taken into custody.

There were no injuries in the incident which remains under investigation.

