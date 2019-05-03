SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A manhunt was underway in San Francisco’s North Beach district as police looked for a man in connection with a stabbing along a busy street.
It happened just before 11 a.m. on the sidewalk along the 800 block of Columbus Ave. at Mason St.
The stabbing appeared to be random. Witnesses told police they saw a man stab another man who was walking down the sidewalk. Witnesses said it did not appear that the victim provoked the attack or that there was any argument ahead of it.
Police said the victim was stabbed once in the back, but was sitting up and conscious when he was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Witnesses told officers the suspect ran north toward Fisherman‘s Wharf and police were searching the area. No suspect description was immediately available.