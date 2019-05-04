CONCORD (CBS SF) — A man has been arrested after Concord police discovered 10 dogs living without foods and caged inside a debris filled “mobile dog house,” authorities said.

Concord Police said Jeremiah Weberling was arrested on 10 charges of felony animal cruelty Thursday after officers investigated reports of dogs ‘going crazy’ inside of a travel trailer that was parked on a local street. He was being held in Contra Costa County jail on a $100,000 bail.

The investigating officer saw a small dog standing inside by the open trailer door. The dog was barking, panting heavily, and its fur appeared matted and wet.

From outside, the officer was able to see that the trailer was filthy and stacked with various items that were almost touching the ceiling in some places.

Officers were able to find the registered owner of the trailer — Weberling — who admitted the dogs belonged to him and that he used the trailer as a “mobile dog house.”

Concerned for the well-being of the other dogs inside, an officer stepped in the trailer and saw five more dogs in wire crates. None of the pups appeared to have any water or food and looked to be in poor health.

Police said the condition of the trailer was so bad that the officer was only able to take a couple steps before having to go back outside.

Contra Costa County Animal Services was called to the scene and Weberling was taken into custody.

Animal Services officers found 10 dogs inside — one of whom was dead. Since all of the other nine dogs were in such poor health, Animal Control brought them to a local emergency vet for treatment. Unfortunately, two of the dogs were so sick and injured they had to be euthanized; the remaining seven are expected to survive.