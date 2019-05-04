Comments
LOS GATOS (CBS SF) – An elderly man managed to escape from a burning house in unincorporated Los Gatos, Saturday morning, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department.
The man reported the fire in the attic of the small home, located in the 17000 block of Foster Road. Firefighters responded around 7 a.m. and said the home was “up a long driveway, overgrown with vegetation that was inaccessible to fire engines.”
By the time crews arrived, the men had escaped the blaze uninjured, according to SCCFD.
As crews battled the fire, a small vegetation fire broke out behind the home, but it was quickly contained.
The house fire was contained by 9:13 a.m. Authorities said Saturday’s cool weather helped.