SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The Federal Food and Drug Administration issued a warning that a brie cheese from France may be contaminated with Listeria.
The alert advisers consumers and retailers not to eat, sell or consume L’Explorateur Fromage Francais made by Société Fromagère de la Brie. The small circular 250g wheels are packaged in clear plastic containers and are labled with sell by dates that include May 7, 2019 and May 14, 2019. Product lot codes are 7724-H 057 and 77432-H 064. The FDA says the cheese should be thrown away immediately.
Consumption of the soft, ripened cheese may cause Listeriosis, “a rare, but serious disease,” according to the FDA. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, diarrhea and anyone experiencing them should seek medical care immediately. Elderly people, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems are at greatest risk.