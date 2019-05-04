EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) — Oakland and Alameda County fire investigators are working to find the cause of a Saturday night fire that did about $160,000 damage to merchandise being stored outside of a Home Depot store at 3838 Hollis St., an Oakland Fire Department battalion chief said.
The fire was first reported at 7:04 p.m. Saturday at a homeless encampment immediately behind the Home Depot, said Oakland Battalion Chief Sean Laffan.
The fire burned “the exterior of an exterior storage area” behind a fence, Laffan said. Fifty-five pallets of various sorts of merchandise were seriously damaged or destroyed, he said.
The store was evacuated, and Hollis Street near the store was closed while firefighters battled the blaze.
No one was injured, Laffan said, and the store building itself sustained no damage. Investigators from the Alameda County and Oakland departments are investigating the cause of the fire.
