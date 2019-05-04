WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Three men were arrested early Saturday morning in connection with what Walnut Creek police say was a road rage incident that ended with three men being stabbed and a fourth being hit by a car, officers said.

Police were called about 2 a.m. Saturday to the intersection of North Main Street and Parkside Drive on the report of a fight there. Shortly thereafter, police received reports from John Muir Medical Center and Kaiser Permanente Hospital Walnut Creek, of three victims brought to those hospitals’ emergency rooms for treatment of stab or slash wounds, police said.

The Contra Costa County Regional Medical Center in Martinez later reported that a fourth man was brought into the emergency room there for treatment of injuries suffered when he was struck by a vehicle.

All four victims suffered moderate to serious injuries, police said, but none are life-threatening.

Joshua Beall, 21, and Phillip Chun, 20, were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, related to the stabbings. Christopher Delmonte, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the victim struck by a car, police said.

No information about where any of the suspects live was immediately available Saturday evening.

Officers said two separate groups of men had been involved in an apparent road-rage incident before the fight broke out. Police Saturday afternoon did not say where the incident began, or whether any of those arrested were among the injured.

Witnesses or others with information about this incident are urged to contact WCPD Detective Greg Leonard at (925) 256-3523 or at leonard@walnutcreekpd.com.

