LAGUINITAS (CBS SF) – Search crews rescued a missing hiker from a steep hillside on Mt. Barnaby in Marin County Friday night.
The 60-year-old man was a camp host at Samuel P. Taylor State Park and was missing since noon, according to authorities. Park rangers, joined by Marin County Search and Rescue and CHP, searched the trails for several hours but were unable to locate him.
Finally, the man’s wife got a ping from a GPS tracker around 8:30 p.m., according to the Marin County Fire Department. A CHP helicopter located the man 1000 feet down a hillside on Mt. Barnaby above the town of Laguinitas, an unincorporated community, 10 miles from Novato. The hiker was hoisted out of the ravine around 10:30 p.m.
The victim was reportedly in good condition but a little disoriented and fatigued.