



BRISBANE (CBS SF) — One person was dead and three others injured early Saturday in a fiery multi-vehicle collision on Highway 101 near the Sierra Parkway exit in Brisbane, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 12:45 a.m. and had shut down three northbound lanes of the busy freeway for more than 7 hours.

A tour bus and at least four other cars were involved in the crash, the CHP said.

A male likely between 40-50 years of age was killed, authorities said, with two people on the bus taken to the hospital with minor injuries and another person from one of the cars transported with moderate to severe injuries.

“We have officers doing multiple things,” said CHP Sgt. Robert Powers. “We have officers measuring, looking at physical evidence on the scene, interviewing drivers, passengers.”

Nineteen passengers were treated at the scene. The man who died was a passenger on the bus, according to the CHP.

The name of the tour company was Peninsula Tour, according to authorities. The company’s tour bus ignited in flames after the crash and was burned to its frame. Two other cars were also damaged by the fire.

All lanes of the freeway were open by 8:43 a.m. Meanwhile, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.