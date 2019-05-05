  • KPIX 5On Air

OAKLEY (CBS SF) — Two people were injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle collision Sunday night at Main Street and Live Oak Avenue, firefighters said.

The accident was reported at 7 p.m. Sunday, on the old state Highway 4 about a half-mile east of the state Highway 160 interchange, said Battalion Chief Jeff Burris of the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

One person was thrown from the vehicle in which they were riding; that victim was taken by helicopter to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek for treatment of major injuries, Burris said. The other person injured was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Both vehicles involved sustained serious damage. The Oakley Police Department is investigating the accident. No further details were available.

