  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMBest Pan Ever!
    4:00 PMCindy Crawford's Skincare Secrets
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aeroflot, Airplane Crash, Crash Landing, Emergency landing, Moscow


MOSCOW (CBS/AP) — The death toll has jumped to at least 40 people, including two children, who were killed Sunday in a fiery airplane accident at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, a spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee said.

The Sukhoi SSJ100 operated by national airline Aeroflot had 78 passengers and five crew members on board when it touched down and sped down a runway spewing huge flames and black smoke.

CONTINUING COVERAGE AT CBS NEWS

© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s