Comments
MOSCOW (CBS/AP) — The death toll has jumped to at least 40 people, including two children, who were killed Sunday in a fiery airplane accident at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, a spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee said.
The Sukhoi SSJ100 operated by national airline Aeroflot had 78 passengers and five crew members on board when it touched down and sped down a runway spewing huge flames and black smoke.
CONTINUING COVERAGE AT CBS NEWS
© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report