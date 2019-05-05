SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Former San Francisco supervisor and former mayoral candidate Angela Alioto’s house was egged on Saturday evening. She believes it was in retaliation for her repeated use of a racial slur during a meeting with African-American city workers last month.

“When I first saw it, I took a deep breath thinking, ‘Wow. Anger. Hostility,'” Alioto said. About two dozen eggs were thrown at her home in the middle of the night.

BREAKING: Somebody just egg-bombed the home of Angela Alioto, @AngelaforMayor former mayoral candidate, supervisor and civil rights attorney. This, just days following a meeting where she used a racial epithet to describe some of the language used against her clients. pic.twitter.com/38QCJH9nDb — Joe Vazquez (@joenewsman) May 5, 2019

Alioto, a civil rights attorney, was addressing injustices related to the use of the “N-word” in the workplace during a San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee (DCCC) meeting on April 24. She said the word out loud six times as she made her points.

Eventually, members of the crowd had to yell for her to stop.

“I am so sorry, so sorry, if anybody was offended,” Alioto told KPIX 5 reporter Joe Vazquez.

“My sole point was to demonstrate how horrible that word is in the workplace to any human being. It’s a horrible word for all of us, especially for African-Americans, so I’m so sorry that in repeating it and giving instances of my cases, that I hurt anybody’s feelings.”

Below is the full video of the San Francisco Democratic Party meeting in which Alioto used the racial slur multiple times. One instance can be heard around the 1 hour and 40 minute mark. *WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE*

Gloria Berry, a state assembly district delegate who was at the meeting in question, told KPIX that she was offended by Alioto’s continual use of the word, saying that Alioto and everyone should know not to say the word aloud.

“I understand that point that in the courtroom, that’s what she has done in that context. But for her as a white woman to redefine that night that now it is okay…that hasn’t been a consensus amongst the community, that now it’s okay to use that word in a community meeting,” Berry said.

Berry said that Alioto’s words drove some spectators to tears.

“She was triggering people who came to ask for support. She was re-injuring them, basically.”

Berry, along with other members of the DCCC, want Alioto removed from the committee.

Alioto said that since she was elected to her position, she will fight to stay there.

“I’m a trail lawyer. And I would never in a courtroom minimize the horrendousness of that word. In a courtroom, you have to tell the jury what the plaintiff heard. Has this been a lesson in public space? Absolutely. This has been a huge lesson to me,” she said.