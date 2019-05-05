OAKLAND (CBS SF) — This has not been a NBA playoff series to remember for Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry.

Against the Houston Rockets, it’s been Kevin Durant, not Curry, who has been the rock Golden State’s 2-1 second-round game advantage has been built upon.

Durant played nearly 50 minutes of the Warriors 126-121 overtime loss Saturday night, scoring 46 points on 14-of-31 shooting and 6-of-10 from the field. Draymond Green, meanwhile, picked up another playoff triple double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

For Curry it was sub-par playoff night, part of a second-round trend. He went 7-of-23 from the field, missing several layups, and was just 2-of-9 from the three-point line. So far in the Rockets series, Curry is shooting 8-of-31 from the three-point line, a frigid 25.8 percent.

But the most embarrassing moment came late in the overtime when he broke away for a dunk but barely reached the bottom of the rim.

“That’s pretty self-explanatory,” Curry said when asked about the dunk. “I was feeling pretty good. I had a nice head of steam. Probably a little bit of frustration too around how the rest of the night went but — no my finest moment.”

The dunk triggered an outpouring of memes and comments on social media.

Ayesha Curry and Steph’s sister Sydel took to Twitter to express their total nonchalance and down play his performance.

“The world. Has come to an end. Oh no,” Sydel Curry-Lee tweeted after the game

Meanwhile, Ayesha responded to the tweet with a crying-laughing emoji and an angel emoji.

“SNL is so good tonight! Just love it!”

But the twitter avalanche was already rolling down the hill, picking up momentum.

That was the most arrogant Steph Curry moment in the playoffs since.. pic.twitter.com/RpMJ9Q9KF9 — Anthony Joki (@AnthonyJoki) May 5, 2019

Steph Curry against the Rockets pic.twitter.com/On38lwXY1M — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) May 5, 2019

the whole world when steph curry missed his dunk pic.twitter.com/wzTY0HeK2J — Choy (@choyb0y) May 5, 2019

Regular Season Steph Curry vs Playoff Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/xF5NqYJxSU — Byron James (@ByronJKnight) May 5, 2019

Kevin Durant's reaction to Steph Curry's dunk pic.twitter.com/4kktJ2XncR — Witness 2K🐐 (@Witness2k17) May 5, 2019