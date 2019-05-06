(CBS SF) — The Sonoma County District Attorney’s office has charged the operator of a Rohnert Park in-home care facility for mentally or physically disabled children and adults with 11 felony counts of forced sexual acts against a minor and possession of pornography.

Keith Marcum, 68, delayed entering a plea Monday in Sonoma County Superior Court. He was arraigned on the charges last week and will be in court May 14 for appointment of counsel.

Marcum operated an in-home care facility for disabled adults and children in Rohnert Park for approximately 30 years, Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Deputy Chief Aaron Johnson said. Marcum was booked in the Sonoma County Jail but was releases after posting a $765,000 bond.

The complaint filed against him Wednesday alleges continuous sexual abuse of a male child between Oct. 28, 1991 and Oct. 27, 1999.

Marcum also is charged with sodomy by force against a minor and lewd acts by force against a minor and another person between July 12, 2007 and July 11, 2010.

The complaint also charges Marcum with sodomy of an incompetent minor with a mental or physical disability without consent, and possession of more than 600 images of child pornography including 10 or more images of a prepubescent minor or a child under 12 years old.

The complaint alleges there were at least three alleged victims of the sexual abuse.

A disabled, past resident of the in-home care facility on Brenda Way in Rohnert Park revealed years of sexual and physical abuse, and another victim came forward after Marcum’s arrest and described being sexually abused between six and 14 years old, Johnson said.

Detectives found the images of child pornography during a search of Marcum’s residence on April 29, Johnson said.