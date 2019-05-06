Filed Under:Brentwood, Fatal crash, Highway 4, traffic

BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — A portion of Highway 4 in the East Bay has been shut down due to a fatal head-on collision, according to authorities.

At about 4:30 p.m., reports came in of a crash on the eastbound lanes in the city of Brentwood near Marsh Creek Road.

CHP and police are currently at the scene.

Debris from crash scattered all over highway 4. The highway is shut down in both directions, with traffic being diverted off at Balfour Road.

A Sig-alert was issued for traffic in both directions around 4:50 p.m. As of 5:30 p.m., there is no estimated time of reopening.

