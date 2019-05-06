Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A multiple-vehicle crash with injuries has been reported on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco during Monday’s evening commute.
Northbound traffic on U.S. Highway 101 out of San Francisco on the famed bridge was solidly backed up with the number one and number two lanes shut down, according to authorities.
With the bridge’s moveable center barrier, the evening commute normally has four lanes of traffic headed north on the bridge and two lanes headed south. Traffice was getting by in only one northbound lane, the California Highway Patrol said.
No immediate word on the cause of the crash, or the nature and number of injuries. There was also no word on when the lanes would re-open.