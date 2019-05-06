SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — San Jose Police on Monday were imploring the driver of a black Chevy Camaro to come forward and tell investigators his side of the story after a fatal crash in South San Jose Sunday night.

At 9:55 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, a silver 2002 Pontiac Trans Am was heading eastbound on Santa Teresa Boulevard at a high rate of speed when it crashed into a pine tree shortly before Lean Avenue, according to witnesses.

The force of the impact crumpled the front passenger side of the vehicle and the passenger died at the scene. Family members visiting the crash scene Monday morning identified the deceased victim as 24-year-old David Mandujano of San Jose.

At last report Monday afternoon, the driver of the Trans Am was recovering in the ICU. He will face felony DUI causing death/injury and other charges, according to a San Jose police statement.

Neighbors reported seeing a black Camaro park near the crash site just moments after the impact.

“I saw a gentleman come out and go into the center median where the car was. And he was peeking in the window and crying obviously. Very upset and calling someone’s name,” said neighbor Helen Henderson, “The police showed up. He was in there for a few minutes, parked in his car and then I saw him drive away. Not speeding away, just kind of casually driving away.”

Family members told KPIX 5 all parties involved — Mandujano, the Trans Am driver and the Camaro driver — are all cousins. San Jose police have not yet confirmed the family relations, but they want the Camaro driver to call investigators.

“If in fact this person is related in any way whatsoever with the victim, then we’re going to find out. So it’s better if the person comes forward and tells us what happened,” said Sgt. Enrique Garcia.

According to family members, Mandujano had recently graduated with a degree in criminal justice, was a cadet through the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and had recently applied to be a police officer in Nevada.

“It’s sad because you’re supposed to protect your family and keep them out of situations like this. And when they’re racing each other, they have to know that no good can come out of something like that,” said Henderson.