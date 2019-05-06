SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — The San Jose Sharks have one last chance this season to win their first Stanley Cup after losing Game 6 against the Colorado Avalanche in overtime 4-3 Monday night.

The team hosted a watch party at San Pedro Square, drawing hundreds into downtown San Jose.

“They better win, they better win,” said Shark Fan Sierra Castillo.

She and her husband, Alex, said they have been Shark fans since the team’s inception nearly three decades ago.

But just minutes into the first period, several big screen televisions suddenly went black sending Sharks fans into confusion. A Sharks PA announcer eventually said over the microphone that a fuse blew and that they would have the problem fixed in several minutes.

Aaron Tressle saw the outage is a lucky charm for the team.

“Oh, good omen, good omen,” he said. “I was just hoping they would have scored when they came back on.”

But the Sharks could not clinch a win in Game 6, and now they go onto Game 7 this Wednesday back at home. The puck drops at 6 p.m.

If the team wins, they secure a spot in the Western Conference Finals later this week. That game has yet to be announced. It will be the Shark’s first time in the finals since the 2015-2016 season.

“We were there when Pittsburgh won and that was really upsetting, so you know, we want to make sure we win this year,” said Alex Castillo.

Fans believe this will be the year the Sharks win their first Stanley Cup.

“Stanley Cup win for sure,” Tressle said. “It’s the year.”