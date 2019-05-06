SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Injured San Jose star Joe Pavelski will not be on the ice for the Sharks Game 6 showdown with the Colorado Avalanche Monday night, but says he could be back in the lineup if a Game 7 is needed.

Pavelski met with reporters after the team’s morning skate.

“Getting the altitude, a little skate, felt a little more burn in the legs,” he said with a smile of his workout. “See how it all feels…It was a pretty good day.”

Pavelski has been sidelined since a frightening hit and fall in Game 7 against the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

With the Knights leading 3-0, Pavelski was cross-checked by Cody Eakin after a faceoff and fell awkwardly, with his helmet slamming on the ice. He was knocked out and bleeding on the ice before being helped to the locker room.

Eakin was called for a 5-minute major penalty. The Sharks took advantage, scoring four goals on the ensuing power play and eventually won 5-4 in overtime.

He said the trainers and the team’s medical staff was “checking out a few things” but added he was close to returning to the lineup.

“They are checking out a few things, here and there,” he told reporters. “Seeing how I feel.”

When asked if he’d be in the lineup for if Game 7 is needed, the Sharks captain said: “It’s a possibility. We’ll see. Hopefully we don’t get to that point and we can get a few more days of rest. It still is really day to day I think. I wish we had a set in stone answer (as to when he can return).”

As for his rehab, Pavelski said there have been no setbacks.

“I’ve been moving forward, always,” he said. “That’s all you can really ask for. Keep making progress.”

Pavelski said he didn’t feel that the team has missed a beat in his absence.

“It’s the time of the year, guys aren’t going to let something affect them,” he said. “They’re playing hard. That’s the No. 1 thing when someone goes out of the lineup…Guys have stepped up and competed…We got some good leaders in there.”