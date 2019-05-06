OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A Southwest Airlines flight from Burbank suffered a possible bird strike while on its final approach to Oakland International Airport Monday, landing safely with no reported injuries, officials said.
FAA Pacific Division Public Affairs Manager Ian Gregor told KPIX 5 the pilot thought the bird had struck the landing gear.
“Southwest Flight 390 from Burbank to Oakland reported a possible bird strike while landing,” Gregor said. “They thought the incident may have damaged the nose gear.”
The flight — a Boeing 737-700 — had taken off from Burbank at 10:48 a.m. and landed at 11:36 a.m.
Helicopter video showed the jet being inspected by ground officials on a side runway. Workers were seen dumping absorbent onto the runway near the front landing gear.
The plane — followed by a fire truck — was the towed by a tug toward the terminal.