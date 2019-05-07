  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Ayala, food, Melissa Perfit, Oysters, Restaurants

Melissa Perfit, executive chef at Ayala, a new seafood restaurant in San Francisco, teaches Bay Area Focus host Michelle Griego the art of shucking, dressing and eating oysters.

