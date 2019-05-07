MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) – The Mill Valley Police Department said Tuesday it continues to investigate the discovery of bullets at a middle school campus last week.
Since the bullets were found April 30, police have had a constant presence at the Mill Valley Middle School at 425 Sycamore Ave. during school hours and are investigating the incident with school officials.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Mill Valley police at (415) 389-4100.
Counselors will be available at the Mill Valley Middle School to address student concerns and support their sense of safety and well-being, police said.
